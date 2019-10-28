Trey Gowdy ‘One Hundred Percent’ Supports Closed-Door Hearings in Impeachment Probe

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said he “one hundred percent” supports Congress holding closed-door hearings but decried the leaks coming from House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

On Sunday, Margaret Brennan, host of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” played a clip from 2018 of Gowdy calling public congressional hearings a “circus” and asked if he still felt that way.

“One hundred percent,” Gowdy said adding that he didn’t hold many public hearings while he was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Gowdy said that closed-door hearings tended to be more productive and that it is good if lawmakers are able to question witnesses for hours uninterrupted. – READ MORE