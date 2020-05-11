Trey Gowdy Names Reporters From Major Outlets He Says Leaked Adam Schiff’s False Russia Conspiracy Claims

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday morning, former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy “named some names” from what he suggested was a very long list of reporters from mainstream media outlets who helped “peddle” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s Trump-Russia conspiracy claims, for which Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately found no substantive evidence.

“You talk about the media having culpability in as well,” said Bartiromo, “Name some names of this reporters out there, those media institutions that helped Adam Schiff peddle this ‘in plain sight collusion’ nonsense that he said for three years.”

“All, I hope you have a three-hour show,” said Gowdy. “Let’s just start with Politico and anyone not named Rachael Bade — she was the only reporter that I dealt with that was fair.”

“Kyle Cheney is just an acolyte for Adam Schiff,” said Gowdy in reference to Politico congressional reporter. “Manu Raju from CNN,” the former congressman added, referencing another senior congressional reporter. “Nothing Schiff wanted out, made public, no leak was too low for Manu Raju and CNN.”