Trey Gowdy fires back after Warren claims he left Congress for ‘fat lobbyist paycheck’

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., hit back at Democrat Elizabeth Warren over Twitter in response to the Massachusetts Democrat’s claim that he retired from Congress to collect a “fat lobbyist paycheck.”

.@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn't enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal. https://t.co/mxnxaufvgU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

We need a lifetime ban on lobbying for members of Congress. And fix the swiss cheese def of “lobbying” so anyone who gets paid to influence Washington has to register. Public service shouldn’t be a launching pad for guys like @TGowdySC & @JoeLieberman to enrich themselves. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

She then called for a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress.

.@ewarren I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 4, 2019