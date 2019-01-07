 

Trey Gowdy fires back after Warren claims he left Congress for ‘fat lobbyist paycheck’

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., hit back at Democrat Elizabeth Warren over Twitter in response to the Massachusetts Democrat’s claim that he retired from Congress to collect a “fat lobbyist paycheck.”

She then called for a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress.

Gowdy, who served for four terms before leaving Congress last week, responded on Twitter, “I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced,” referring an Instagram live video of Warren opening a beer. “Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts.” – READ MORE

