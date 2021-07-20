‘Treat Vaccinated People Differently’ to Avoid Quarantine ‘Pingdemic’, Says Blair

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair has again called for the unvaccinated to be treated differently to the vaccinated, this time saying those who have had the shot should have a quicker process of exiting quarantine to mitigate against a “pingdemic”.

Despite Monday the 19th of July being touted as the long-awaited ‘Freedom Day’, where most restrictions have been lifted in England, there remains the order for all Britons to self-isolate if ordered to do so by through Nation Health Service (NHS) Covid Test and Trace app, which alerts users if they have been in contact with someone who has the Chinese coronavirus.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed on Monday that after August 16th and “if you’re double vaccinated you don’t need to isolate”, meaning that those who are not vaccinated would still be subject to quarantine after that date. The media has reported in the last week of a “rising number” of people simply deleting the apps, including many medics.

‘Freedom Day’ has sparked concerns of a so-called ‘pingdemic’, where high numbers of people are told to self-isolate, as a result of more people mixing, which could lead to staff shortages and has lead to some business closures already.

In the first week of July, the app pinged more than half a million people.

Writing in the Daily Mail on Sunday, Tony Blair, who last month said that vaccinated people should be awarded “greater freedom”, suggested that, to mitigate the “pingdemic”, “we should treat vaccinated people differently from the unvaccinated”.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --