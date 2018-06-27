Travel Ban: Keith Ellison Suggests Justice Neil Gorsuch Was Bribed

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-mn) Suggested Tuesday Morning That Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Had Been Bribed, After The Court Handed Down A 5-4 Decision Upholding President Donald Trump’s “travel Ban” As Constitutional.

Gorsuch, who joined the Court’s majority, had “done what his paymasters sent him there to do,” Ellison told CNN.

He added: “It just proves one thing: if you steal and rip off a Supreme Court justice, then you can try to jam any kind of nasty racist ugly policy you can down the throats of the American people.”

Ellison was referring to the fact that Senate Republicans had blocked the confirmation of then-President Barack Obama’s appointee, Merrick Garland, to fill the seat vacated by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 — and immediately filled that seat with Gorsuch in 2017.

Gorsuch really should not be on the Supreme Court. In my view, he may be there, but he’s not there properly. You know, you can do that. I mean, you can jam in a Supreme Court by denying a sitting president their right to appoint the Supreme Court justice. That’s exactly what happened. And Gorsuch has done what his paymasters sent him there to do. And so it’s a shame, but I just know, and have deep faith, that the best impulses of this country are about liberty, about equality, about religious liberty and freedom, and we’re just not going to stop and we will prevail. – READ MORE

