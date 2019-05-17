Transportation Department Suspends Air Travel To Venezuela

On Wednesday, the Transportation Department has suspended all commercial flights to the South American nation of Venezuela as the country remains in turmoil.

According to VOA News, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao made the decision based on recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that there are conditions on Venezuela “that threaten the safety or security of passengers, aircraft, or crew.”

DHS released its own statement, saying, “This determination is based on the ongoing political instability and increased tensions in Venezuela and associated inadvertent risk to flight operations.” DHS added that, along with the Transportation and State Departments, “will continue to monitor this situation. If and when the conditions in Venezuela change, and if in the public interest, the Secretaries will revisit this determination. Until then, the flight suspension will remain in effect indefinitely.”

Many international airlines, including American Airlines, have indefinitely suspended flights to Venezuela as a result of the order. However, Reuters reports that local airlines Avior, Laser, and Copa will continue passage to the South American nation through other international hubs including Santo Domingo and into the United States through airports in Miami and Panama City.