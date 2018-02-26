True Pundit

Transgender wrestler wins second straight Texas girls’ high school title

For the second year in a row, a transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls’ Class 6A 110-pound division.

Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez — whom he beat for the title in 2017- in the final match Saturday.

Video posted online showed a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd following Beggs‘ win.

Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone.

It was his steroid therapy treatments while wrestling girls that stirred a fierce debate about competitive fairness and transgender rights last season. It’s been a lot quieter since last year when his march to a state championship was  dogged by a last-minute lawsuit that tried to stop him. – READ MORE

