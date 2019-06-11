Transgender woman targets Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips with ANOTHER lawsuit

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips is being sued yet again.

Attorneys for Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, filed a lawsuit in state court last Wednesday alleging Phillips discriminated against their client and engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices.

The lawyers — Paula Greisen and John McHugh — claim that “Masterpiece Cakeshop, at the direction of Phillips, refused to sell a birthday cake to Ms. Scardina because of her status as a transgender woman.”

They further allege Phillips engaged in illegal trade practices because his shop “widely publicized that they would sell baked goods, including birthday cakes, to the public, including the LGBT community,” but allegedly refused to provide Scardina with a cake only after learning that she is transgender.

Scardina is the same person who has filed previous discrimination complaints against Phillips. In fact, the state dropped one complaint in March in which Phillips refused to bake a cake celebrating Scardina’s gender transition. In exchange, Phillips also dropped a religious discrimination complaint against the state. – READ MORE