Transgender weightlifter’s victories anger women’s rights group: ‘Males competing in women’s sport is blatantly unfair’

A women’s rights group isn’t happy about New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s gold medals earlier this month at the Pacific Games in Samoa and is calling on the country’s Olympic committee to “defend women’s sport,” Reuters reported.

“Kiwis (New Zealanders) know that males competing in women’s sport is blatantly unfair,” according to Ani O’Brien of New Zealand lobby group “Speak Up For Women,” which wants athletic competition categorized by biological sex rather than gender identity, the outlet said.

“As a nation we pride ourselves on being good sports, and going into the Olympics next year this is not a good look,” O’Brien added, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Hubbard — a biological male who won two silver medals in a women’s world championship two years ago — took home two gold medals and a silver medal in the women’s competition at the Pacific Games in Samoa. – READ MORE