Transgender weightlifter stripped of women’s titles after drug test confirms male gender

Powerlifter Mary Gregory — a biological male who completes as a female — made headlines last month after breaking multiple women’s powerlifting records, which sparked widespread outrage.

But after a review, the Raw Powerlifting Federation has stripped the weightlifter of the titles because it determined Gregory was not eligible to compete as a woman.

Following its investigation into Gregory’s victories, Raw Powerlifting Federation President Paul Bossi released a comprehensive statement explaining why the federation stripped Gregory of the titles.

“Our rules, and the basis of separating genders for competition, are based on physiological classification rather than identification. On the basis of all information presented to the board of directors for this particular case, the conclusion made, is that the correct physiological classification is male,” Bossi explained. – READ MORE