Transgender powerlifter, stripped of world-record titles, says competing in special transgender category would be ‘discrimination’

Transgender powerlifter Mary Gregory checked the box that said “female” while filling out form to compete in the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation competition last month, the Washington Post reported.

“I mean, that’s my gender,” Gregory told the paper. “I didn’t even think about it. That’s who I am.”

But when Gregory — a biological male competing as a female — smashed four women’s records in one day, an automatic drug test followed, the Post said.

After an initial test, Gregory was told there was a problem with the sample, the paper reported, adding that an official said, “We need another one, but this time we need to watch you.”

(…)

Bossi told the paper that the powerlifting federation would create a transgender category in which Gregory could complete — but the spurned lifter wants nothing to do with it.

"Because it segregates us," Gregory told the Post. "I think it's discrimination. It's not that different than having a category for tall people or for African Americans or for Hispanics."