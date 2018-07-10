Transgender ‘Muffin’ Challenge Proves Just How Deranged Some Leftists Have Become

An exercise meant to explore how cultural and social norms affect gender non-binary individuals has come under criticism not only for its use of muffins as a teaching tool but also for its “confused and contradictory” message.

Emma Renold, a professor at Cardiff University in Wales, spearheaded the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge” that has since come under fire.

The challenge directs participants to stand by pink or blue balloons according to the muffins they’ve been given randomly by a group leader.

Participants with blueberry muffins stand by a collection of blue balloons while those with raspberry muffins stand by pink balloons.

Those with mixed muffins stand in the middle of the room without any balloons.

“After this activity, we asked how they felt being categorised according to a muffin they did not choose, what it felt like to go to a gender-coded corner that they might not identify with, and what it felt like not to have a corner at all,” the guide states, according to the U.K. Times.

The activity was meant to make participants understand how it feels to be a gender they did not choose and to feel like there is no place for them at all.

The muffin exercise also intended to show participants that gender cannot be assumed merely based on looks.

Actress Scarlett Johansson is once again at the center of a casting controversy after she accepted a role as a transgender man in the upcoming film Rug & Tug.

In the film, Johansson will recount the true story of Jean Marie Gil, who was born a woman before identifying herself as a man. Under the name Dante “Tex” Gill, she operated a massage parlor and prostitution ring in Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

However, the decision to give Johansson the role has caused anger among gender activists who claim the role should have been given to a real transgender man. Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Scarlett Johansson is playing a trans man in her next movie because her ultimate career goal is to take an acting job from a member of each and every marginalized group. — Faith Choyce (@faithchoyce) July 3, 2018

Literally the LEAST you could do when making a movie about trans people is to cast a trans person in the role that was written for them. Scarlett Johansson needs to stop naievely choosing roles, and studios need to do better. — Derek Abolish ICE Sherry 🌹 (@NotKyleMSherry) July 4, 2018

I cannot get over how selfish Scarlett Johansson is — Quinn ♥️💜💙 (@jademoonfire) July 4, 2018

No offense to Scarlett Johansson but there are many beautiful trans women in the world, and I MEAN MANY…so ask Hollywood to keep looking! — Tshepi Makhatha (@TshepiMakhatha) July 4, 2018

In a statement provided to Bustle, Johansson downplayed the controversy and referenced other actors who have played the roles of transgender characters. "Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment," she said.

