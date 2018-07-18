Transgender Film Scarlett Johansson Shamed Into Pulling Out Of Might Not Get Made Now

In a development that many predicted when she first announced that she was going to cave to the demands of activists and pull out of the film, the chances that audiences will ever see “Rub & Tug,” a film featuring a transgender massage parlor owner formerly to be played by Scarlett Johansson, are not looking good.

“The future of ‘Rub & Tug’ is in limbo following Scarlett Johansson’s exit from the project because of objections to her playing a trans man,” The Wrap reports. “According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it is unclear if ‘Rub & Tug’ will actually go into production. The insider indicated it doesn’t look good for the movie, which still has director Rupert Sanders attached.”

Johansson’s production company, These Pictures, was set to co-produce the film, but now that she’s no longer starring in the project, “it’s unclear” if the company will stay on, The Wrap reports. Also unclear is whether Joel Silver’s production company Silver Pictures will move forward with the project if These Pictures pulls out.

After backlash from transgender activists over a “cisgender” actor playing a transgender role, Johansson announced last week that she would pull out of playing Dante “Tex” Gill, a female massage parlor owner during the ’70s and ’80s who “prefer[red] to be known as a man,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s obituary of Gill. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1