Transgender Cyclist Lashes Out, Calls Critics Questioning His Win ‘Transphobic Bigots’

Transgender “woman” Rachel McKinnon won gold at the 2018 UCI Masters, but now the athlete says his victory has been marred by news outlets and fellow athletes who insist on pointing out “she’s” actually a biological male.

McKinnon, who considers himself transgender but is still biologically male, won the track cycling medal last week, competing against a field of only women. McKinnon sailed to an easy win, largely because “she” had a significant height, weight, and power advantage over her competitors who didn’t have the luxury of actually being male.

McKinnon’s victory drew ire from track cycling competitors, including the woman who finished in third place, American cyclist Julie Wagner, who pointed out McKinnon’s clear advantage. But McKinnon fired back Wednesday, suggesting that race critics were nothing more than transphobic bigots who don’t respect gender preferences.

Lots of transphobic bigots are responding to my world championship win saying that 'Next up, the paralympics.' Hey women, you realize that ALL of these people (many of them women) are comparing you to disabled people…right? Women = 'disabled men' they think. Wow. Offensive. pic.twitter.com/K5cbZgaOMc — Dr. Rachel McKinnon (@rachelvmckinnon) October 14, 2018

“I think there is absolutely no evidence that I have an unfair advantage,” McKinnon told the Gladstone Observer. “People who oppose transgender inclusion in sport put us in the double bind. It’s the ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t.’- READ MORE