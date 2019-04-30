Trans Athlete DEMOLISHES Four Women’s Powerlifting World Records

Four women’s powerlifting world records were shattered on Sunday by Mary Gregory, a biological male who identifies as female. The transgender athlete set Masters powerlifting world records in women’s squat, bench press, and deadlift, and scored a Masters world total record.

“What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record!” Gregory posted to Instagram.

“A huge thank you to , from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone – all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you!” the athlete continued. “And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me!”

"#TransgenderWomen," "#ShareThePlatform," "#TransRightsAreHumanRights," "LGBTQ," and "MoreFemaleStrength" were some of the hashtags included in Gregory's post.