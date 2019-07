A trans activist who gained notoriety for attempting to force beauticians to wax their balls and penis is now arranging a swimming session for girls as young as 12 where parents will not be allowed to be present.

Couldn't believe this was real at first…



The trans activist demanding beauticians wax balls also tried hosting a swimming event…



…inviting 12 year old girls to swim topless where parents would be barred from attending. pic.twitter.com/VJVHt1imK8 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 22, 2019

Yes, really.

Jessica Yaniv, who was born a man, has filed complaints with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal against fifteen female aestheticians for their refusal to wax her male genitalia.

The controversy prompted comedian Ricky Gervais to wade into the debate. – READ MORE