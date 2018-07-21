Traitors: NYT Risks US Intel Assets in Disgraceful Attempt To Catch Trump Lying

The New York Times published admittedly-sensitive information about U.S. intelligence sources close to the Russian president Wednesday in an effort to accuse President Donald Trump of muddying the waters on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The Times reported Tuesday that Trump was shown, prior to the start of his presidency, “texts and emails from Russian military officers and information gleaned from a top-secret source close to” Russian President Vladimir Putin who worked with the CIA on Russia’s malign activities.

While the identity of the intelligence source was not disclosed in the report, the existence of the source, which was previously known to only a small group of individuals, was released to the public. It is unclear if the source referred to by The Times is still an active intelligence asset.

“Several human sources had confirmed Mr. Putin’s own role,” The Times reported, “That included one particularly valuable source, who was considered so sensitive that Mr. Brennan had declined to refer to it in any way in the Presidential Daily Brief during the final months of the Obama administration.”

To make its argument that Trump has been misconstruing Russia’s role in the 2016 election, The Times has potentially put U.S. intelligence assets at risk, and this is not the first time something like this has occurred during the Trump administration. – READ MORE

