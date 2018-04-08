Train Hauling 10 Million Pounds Of New York Excrement Stranded In Alabama

A train carrying 200 containers, or 10 million pounds of New York City sewage sludge (i.e. shit) is stuck in an Alabama rail yard, leaving a small town of around 1,000 people choking on the foul stench.

200 containers of New York City sewage sludge have been stranded on a train in northern Alabama because of a legal dispute.

Northern Alabama isn’t happy. https://t.co/4nDvHLXcni — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 30, 2018

When neighboring West Jefferson filed and won an injunction against Big Sky in January to prevent the “shit train” from evacuating its fecal freight, the load was moved to Parrish, where there are no zoning laws against keeping it there – and where it has sat ever since.

“People need to understand that this waste does not need to be in a populated area,” said Parrish Mayor Heather Hall. “There are places to put it, industrial places. We’re a very small town caught in the middle of this, and I feel like that’s part of the issue here. This shouldn’t be happening.”

“It greatly reduces the quality of life,” Hall said. “You can’t sit out on your porch. Kids can’t go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here.” On Tuesday, when Hall spoke to CNN, the temperature in Parrish reached 81 degrees. – READ MORE

