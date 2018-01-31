True Pundit

Train carrying GOP members of Congress collides with truck

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia slammed into a dump truck on Wednesday, throwing lawmakers from their seats and leaving at least one person dead, officials said.

The truck may have been stuck on the tracks. There are mixed reports over whether the train actually derailed.

Lawmakers on the train flooded social media with images of the wrecked truck, as well as damage to the crumpled front of the train.

The nature or extent of injuries was also unclear. Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, though lawmakers reported minor injuries on board. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

