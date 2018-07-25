Trader Joe’s employee, who died in hostage situation, killed by LAPD gunfire, chief says

A bullet fired by the LAPD killed the Trader Joe’s employee who died during a hostage situation during the weekend, Chief Michael Moore said Tuesday at a news conference.

Ballistics tests show that a Los Angeles police officer fired the shot that struck and killed Melyda Corado, 27, during a shootout with an alleged hostage taker at the Silver Lake supermarket Saturday, Moore said.

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder after Corado died during the more than two-hour hostage situation before Moore revealed it was officer gunfire that killed Corado.

Atkins was being held on $2 million bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Atkins allegedly shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman about two hours before the incident at the Trader Joe’s. – READ MORE

