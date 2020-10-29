‘Toy of Genocide:’ Disney Under Pressure to Remove Woody from Toy Story for Crimes Against Native Americans

Disney is under pressure to remove Woody from Toy Story for what people call “crimes against Native Americans.”

Woody is the beloved toy cowboy character voiced by Tom Hanks in the Toy Story movies.

The controversy began after Disney added warnings of racism last week to the beginnings of classic films on Disney+. The movies included Dumbo, Peter Pan, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Aristocats.

However, people on Twitter erupted, arguing that Disney left out one particular film series: Toy Story.

In the 1940s-1960s, American pop culture often depicted American cowboys and Native Americans fighting. The cowboys were often the “good guys,” and Native Americans the “bad guys.”

Joanne Davis, a 33-year old mother from Ithaca, New York, tweeted:

“Flipping channels and this murdering piece of plastic comes on. Literally in tears rn. How do I explain this to my daughter?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --