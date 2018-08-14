Toxic: Not Even Fellow Dems Want De Blasio’s Money

According to Politico, de Blasio has formed a political action committee to help raise funds toward assisting a Democrat takeover of the New York State Senate in the midterm elections.

Of his Fairness PAC that was officially launched in July, de Blasio stated, “The focus here is take back the House, take back the Senate, take back the state Senate — all general election issues.”

However, virtually none of the candidates asked about de Blasio’s PAC by the media outlet seemed to be the least bit interested in receiving his help or even being associated with the unpopular mayor.

Of the 15 Democrat state Senate candidates running in competitive districts who were interviewed by Politico, an overwhelming majority of them stated that they didn't want de Blasio's assistance or funding and would likely reject any aid that might be offered in the future.