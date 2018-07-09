Tourist sentenced to 8 years in prison for anti-Egypt Facebook post

A Lebanese tourist arrested last month after posting a video to Facebook saying she was sexually harassed in Egypt was sentenced to eight years in prison on Saturday.

Reuters reports that Mona el-Mazboh was arrested at Cairo airport after her 10-minute video calling Egypt a “son of a b—- country” went viral.

The 24-year-old woman tells of being sexually harassed by men in taxis and on the street and an incident in which money was stolen from her during a previous visit, the wire service reports.

The court found her guilty of deliberately spreading false rumors that would harm society, attacking religion and public indecency, sources told Reuters. – READ MORE

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Warren Buffett to become the third-richest person in the world, according to an index of billionaires updated Friday.

Zuckerberg, with $81.6 billion, jumped ahead of Buffett, $81.2 billion, on Friday as Facebook shares rose by 2.4 percent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It is the first time that the three wealthiest people on the list have come from the technology sector, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates topping the list at $142 billion and $94.2 billion, respectively. – READ MORE

