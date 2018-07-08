TOUGH TIMES: Watch Bill & Hillary Tough It Out on a Commercial Flight; Snobs Give Cold Shoulder to Black Kid (Video)

Life can be tough when you lose your private jet because your ‘charity’ is low on funds.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted on a commercial flight.

Yes, it’s true.

Per the video, the couple go out of their way to ignore the common people inching their way back to coach, including an African-American boy.

Look at how uncomfortable the Clinton’s are.

Who do we have here? Sure doesn’t look like a private jet to me. Wonder why they’re flying Delta and not on a private jet? Assets frozen? Hiding in plain sight? Justice is coming!#QAnon #WWG1WGA #LockThemUp #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #TickTock #ClintonFoundation pic.twitter.com/DWFLyORZnc — WETHEPEOPLEREPORT (@WTP_REPORT) July 8, 2018

Life if tough in first class on a flight, a far cry from the jet setting the Clinton cartel is quite accustomed to.

