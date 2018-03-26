‘Tough Guy’ Joe Biden Backs Away from Trump Challenge in 2020

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden was boasting about how he could physically “beat the hell out of” President Donald Trump. But by Friday, Biden was ducking a 2020 challenge.

“[I]f I don’t run it’s not because I’m afraid of losing,” Biden said, according to The Hartford Courant.

Biden was speaking to an audience at Southern Connecticut State University on Friday evening, at a discussion moderated by WNPR host Lucy Nalpathanchil.

Asked whether he would challenge Trump in the 2020 election, Biden said, “Honest to God I don’t know … I have to be able to stand in front of a mirror and look in the mirror and know that if I don’t run it’s not because I’m afraid of losing, it’s not because I don’t want to take on the responsibility, it’s because there’s somebody better to do it and/or because emotionally I’m not positioned to be all in. And so the jury’s still out.” – READ MORE

