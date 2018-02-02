OUT OF TOUCH: Pelosi Calls Trump Tax Cut Bonuses To Working Americans A ‘Scam’

In our last piece about Rep. Nancy Pelosi (which was earlier this week), we said she’d be saying something stupid again real soon.

And she didn’t disappoint.

A day after President Trump’s State of the Union address, Pelosi took to the microphones to decry, well, everything he said. But she got stuck on one big point — the president’s tax cuts and the bonuses that corporations have been paying out since he signed the bill into law.

“The president presents himself with this GOP tax scam as something that helps the middle class. He, um, kinda presented that. Um. At the same time the tax scam, um, will mean, um, cause for 86 million middle class families to pay more as he pads the pockets of the top one percent,” she said. – READ MORE

President Trump on Thursday likened House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s calling the recent tax law-related bonuses “crumbs” to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “deplorable” comments from the 2016 campaign.

“That could be like ‘deplorable,’ ” Mr. Trump said of Mrs. Pelosi’s comments. “Those two words — they seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning.”

“But she called it crumbs when people are getting $2,000 and $3,000 dollars and $1,000 — that’s not crumbs. It’s a lot of money,” he said. – READ MORE

Rep. Nancy Pelosi again referred to worker bonuses as “crumbs,” even while acknowledging that people have been mocking her for her out-of-touch comments.

Pelosi spoke at another tax-reform town hall in Massachusetts on Thursday, and made sure to remind everyone that she thinks the $1,000 bonuses companies are handing out in the wake of Trump’s tax cuts are “crumbs.” – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the second time this month said the increased wages and bonuses resulting from the Republican tax cuts amount to “crumbs” for middle class workers. She also called the tax reform package a “scam” that primarily benefits major corporations.

“Pretty obnoxious the GOP thinks workers should be weak-kneed with gratitude for corporations giving them pennies while pocketing a multi-billion dollar tax break stolen from the future of the middle class. #GOPTaxScam” Pelosi tweeted.

Pretty obnoxious the GOP thinks workers should be weak-kneed with gratitude for corporations giving them pennies while pocketing a multi-billion dollar tax break stolen from the future of the middle class. #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/ulLIexUf4q — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 26, 2018

Pelosi’s tweet included a cartoon that shows a person standing in front of a mouse trap with a small piece of food on the trip. On the person’s back is a sign that reads “Middle Class.” An elephant in a suit looms over him, saying, “We added a 2% increase to your crumb.” – READ MORE

A review of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s financial records appears to suggest that the real reason she voted against the the GOP’s tax reform bill last month was not to protect working class Americans, as she claimed, but to protect her own interests.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Pelosi’s records show that she owns three multi-million-dollar homes, two of which are in liberal California. Moreover, the combined 2017 property tax bill for these homes was reportedly $137,000.

That bill, which as a reminder cuts taxes for 90 percent of all Americans, contains a provision that limits the amount of state, local and property taxes the wealthy may deduct to just $10,000.

“(S)ome states and localities allow people to prepay their state and local taxes, including property taxes. If they did so this year, people could conceivably deduct them from this year’s taxes,” The Washington Post explained late last year in a guide sheet it prepared for its wealthy readers.

Now guess who decided to pull this exact trick. That’s right, Nancy Pelosi, i.e., the woman who claims to be a champion for working class Americans and constantly rails against the wealthy for allegedly not paying their “fair share.”

“Just days after President Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law late last month, Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes,” the Beacon reported. – READ MORE