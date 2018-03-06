OUT OF TOUCH: Jennifer Garner’s Oscars Outfit Cost $850,000

Jennifer Garner turned heads last night when she wore a bright blue Versace gown to the 2018 Oscars on Sunday.

But it wasn’t the gown that had everybody talking. It might not have been immediately apparent but her jewelry was what really stole the show.

According to Page Six, her jewelry added up to about $850,000. Her diamond and sapphire earrings alone cost $605,000 alone. – READ MORE

