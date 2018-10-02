Toss-Up? New Poll Shows Republican In Dead Heat With Sen. Bob Menendez

Democrats thinking the New Jersey election for the U.S. Senate would be an easy seat to hold on to may have to adjust their expectations.

A new poll from Stockton University released Monday shows Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) just two points ahead of his Republican challenger, Bob Hugin, the retired executive chairman of the biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corporation. Menendez leads Hugin 45% to 43%, and Libertarian candidate Murray Sabrin sits at 3% in the poll.

The poll also found Menendez continues to be an unpopular candidate, with just 30% of New Jerseyans having a favorable opinion of him and 54% having an unfavorable opinion. Working for the Menendez campaign, however, is the fact that 43% of New Jersey residents have not heard of Hugin. – READ MORE

The Senate Ethics Committee is “severely” admonishing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), saying his relationship with Dr. Salomon Melgen broke Senate rules, federal law and “applicable standards of conduct.”

“The Committee has found that over a six-year period you knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value from Dr. Melgen without obtaining required Committee approval, and that you failed to publicly disclose certain gifts as required by Senate Rule and federal law,” the six members of the panel wrote.

They added that, in addition to accepting the gifts improperly, Menendez used his position “as a Member of the Senate to advance Dr. Melgen’s personal and business interests.”

On top of the public letter, the Senate Ethics Committee is requiring Menendez to “repay the fair market value of all impermissible gifts not already paid.” – READ MORE