Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian charged with 10 counts of murder

The Toronto van attack suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 cases of attempted murder.

Alek Minassian, 25, is suspected of driving a rented van that mounted the pavement on a busy street at lunchtime, killing 10 people. Another 15 are believed to have been injured.

Minassian, who was arrested shortly after the attack on Monday, made his first court appearance. He wore a white jail jumpsuit and had his hands handcuffed. He showed little emotion.

He was asked to say his name and if he understood an order not to have any contact with anyone injured in the attack.

He did not enter a plea to the charges and was ordered to return to court on 10 May. – READ MORE

