Toronto Star editorial board fires back at Sarah Sanders for saying US has been ‘nice’ to Canada

The Toronto Star editorial board fired back at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a scathing piece for saying that the United States has been “nice” to Canada.

During a press briefing on Monday, Sanders said the U.S. has been “very nice to Canada for many years” and accused the foreign country of taking “advantage of that” when discussing Canada’s retaliatory tariffs recently imposed on American products. Those tariffs were prompted by Trump’s initial steep tariffs imposed on the country earlier this year.

In response to Sanders’s remarks, The Toronto Star editorial board slammed the press secretary in a fiery editorial on Wednesday, saying that “what President Donald Trump’s press secretary doesn’t know about history is a lot.”

“Canadians are accustomed to benign neglect and monumental indifference from the United States,” the editorial board wrote. “We’re fine with that. That great American Al Capone once said, ‘I don’t even know what street Canada is on.’ We liked it that way.”

But in terms of “taking advantage of America,” the editorial staff rebuked Sanders and urged its readers to consider how Canada has treated Americans over the years. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1