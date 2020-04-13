Tornadoes strike multiple states as severe weather outbreak unfolds on Easter in South

More than a dozen confirmed tornadoes have struck from Texas to Mississippi on Sunday, damaging homes, as the South faced an onslaught of severe weather.

National Weather Service officials said 13 confirmed tornadoes had appeared in Mississippi and Louisiana, the Clarion Ledger reported. The NWS announced earlier that at least two confirmed tornadoes hit Texas.

The city of Monroe, La., announced on Twitter there were “reports of damage in multiple neighborhoods” after the storm moved through shortly before noon on Sunday.

“Please cooperate with any emergency officials who may give instructions to you or your neighbors. More details to come,” the city said. “Please pray for all!”

The National Weather Service had declared a tornado emergency for Monroe and the surrounding communities at 11:44 a.m. CDT as a confirmed “damaging” tornado was hitting the area. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --