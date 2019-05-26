Tornado strikes El Reno, Oklahoma; at least 2 deaths confirmed: reports

Severe damage, including fatalities, occurred after a likely tornado struck in El Reno, Okla., on Saturday night, according to local police and media reports.

The powerful gust leveled the second story of a motel and killed at least two people at a mobile-home park in the area, reports said.

“Right now, El Reno needs your prayers,” Mayor Matt White told the Oklahoman newspaper of Oklahoma City.

The police department in nearby Union City, Okla., confirmed in a Facebook post that “serious injuries and fatalities” occurred, but did not provide details. – READ MORE