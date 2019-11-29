Top UK military leaders want Prince Andrew stripped of honorary titles over Epstein ties

Members of the United Kingdom’s armed forces urged leadership to strip Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, of his military titles over his connection to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s handling of his ties to Epstein has embarrassed the military where he holds several top titles, including colonel of the Grenadier Guards and four other colonel-in-chief positions. Many members of the service told the Times that they want to see the Duke of York “quietly faded out” of the service.

Andrew, 59, is a former naval helicopter pilot who flew missions during the Falklands conflict. He currently serves as commodore-in-chief of the fleet air arm and admiral of the sea cadet corps within the Royal Navy. His roles in the military are highly public and often require that he give out awards and attend ceremonies on behalf of the forces.

Sources noted that Andrew intended to keep his titles but not fulfill any of his public duties. A senior member of the navy was outraged with the notion that the Duke of York should keep his titles while only doing part of the job.

"As a service we would not be rushing to invite him to anything. It's safe to say there have been grumbles and it seems likely that the post would be passed on," the source said.