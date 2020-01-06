Top U.S. Officials: ‘Game Has Changed,’ Future Iranian Attacks ‘Will Run Into A Buzzsaw’

Secretary Of Defense Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley told reporters on Thursday that “the game has changed” with how the United States will respond to Iranian aggression in the region, warning that further Iranian aggression against the U.S. “will run into a buzz saw.”

The remarks by Esper and Milley happened during a press gaggle before an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles at a convoy of terrorists that was leaving Baghdad International Airport.

The strike incurred the deaths of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force leader Qassim Suleimani and top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces. The IRGC and Quds Force are both designated terrorist organizations.

Esper and Milley made the remarks while fielding questions about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed terrorists earlier this week.

"Their provocative behavior's been out there for months, right? They've been – they've been shooting rockets, indirect fire, any type of things, attacking our bases for months now. In the last two alone, we've nearly a dozen attacks against U.S. forces, against our coalition partners," Epser said. "So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it. And we are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored and directed and resourced by Iran."