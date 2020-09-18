TOP STREET COP: Big Media is Endangering Lives of Police Officers By Stoking Imaginary Race Hate

Big media — AKA: Mainstream Media — is making big dollars stoking race hate and violence according to one of the toughest street cops who sat down for a rare interview. And the fear being sold by the media is largely unfounded, according to revelations on the Thomas Paine Podcast.

And that has become very dangerous. The media has helped endanger police throughout the entire United States and the future of law enforcement is cloudy at best, especially with an insane media stoking racial strife and harted toward police. Listen above

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --