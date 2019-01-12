Top Sanders Campaign Official Accused of Forcibly Kissing Young Staffer

A key official of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign is accused of forcibly kissing a young female staffer during the Democrat National Convention, according to Politico.

Robert Becker, who managed Sanders’ Iowa campaign, alleged to have told the unidentified female staffer in her 20s that he wanted to have sex with her, making a reference about riding his “pole,” three other individuals who say they witnessed the incident or were told about it moments later by those who saw it. Later that evening, Becker is said to have abruptly grabbed the woman’s wrists and forcibly kissed her, shoving his tongue in her mouth.

In a statement to Politico, the woman said candidates who hire political operatives with temperaments like Robert Becker for leadership positions “shouldn’t earn the highest office in our government.”

“It just really sucks because no one ever held him accountable and he kept pushing and pushing and seeing how much he could get away with,” she continued. “This can’t happen in 2020. You can’t run for President of the United States unless you acknowledge that every campaign demands a safe work environment for every employee and volunteer.”

In response to the Politico's report, Friends of Bernie Sanders — the far-left lawmaker's 2018 Senate campaign committee — called the allegations against Becker "deplorable and fundamentally unacceptable" and said he would not be part of "future campaigns."