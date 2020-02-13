Top Pollster: Only 45% Of Americans Would Vote For A Socialist For President

As Soviet Union-honeymooning, Sandinista-supporting, Fidel Castro-praising, full-on socialist loon bag Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emerges as the undisputed front runner for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, it nonetheless seems that the median American is rather lukewarm about the possibility of supporting someone for the presidency who holds such historically fringe views.

According to a Gallup survey released yesterday, “ore than 90% of Americans say they would be happy to vote for a presidential candidate their party nominated who would be black, Catholic, Hispanic, Jewish or a woman; 80% would accept evangelical Christians, homosexual men, and lesbians; 60-70% are willing to embrace a presidential candidate who is under 40, over 70, a Muslim or an atheist; but only 45% say they would vote for a socialist for president,” the Jewish Press summarized.

“Gallup’s bottom line conclusion is: The self-declared socialist Sanders could count on 76% of Democratic voters, 45% of Independents and … only 17% of Republicans,” the Press noted.

As Gallup noted at the top of its report, socialists are the “one group tested” who “receive[] majority opposition.” After all, “ess than half of Americans, 45%, say they would vote for a socialist for president, while 53% say they would not.” – READ MORE

