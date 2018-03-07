Top Palestinian Official Told Her to ‘Shut Up’ — Nikki Haley Makes Crowd Go Nuts With Her Response (VIDEO)

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley publicly responded to the top Palestinian official who told her she needed to “shut up” — and she did not disappoint.

The official, Saeb Erekat, recently accused the U.S. of trying to carry out a “coup” to overthrow Palestinian leadership and said Haley should “shut up” about her criticism of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Here’s how Haley responded during an AIPAC conference on Monday:

“Some of you might have seen that the top Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, recently had some advice for me. He told me to shut up. Mr. Erekat, I will always be respectful, but I will never shut up.” – READ MORE

