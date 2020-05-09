Top Liberal Operative Funnels Millions From Super PAC to Her Private Firm

Tara McGowan, the Democratic operative most closely associated with the technological fiasco that unfolded in the Iowa caucuses, has funneled nearly $2.4 million from her super PAC to her private firm. It is the latest in a series of transfers between entities in her dark money network.

New disclosure forms show that PACRONYM, a super PAC affiliated with McGowan’s nonprofit ACRONYM—the dark money group behind the botched Iowa caucus app—spent close to $2.4 million on anti-Trump ads Wednesday night that will run in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. The money was sent to a for-profit digital consulting firm, Lockwood Strategy Lab, which is also part of McGowan’s network.

McGowan’s PAC has been active in an effort by Democratic groups to flood battleground states with ads criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PAC’s filings show that it has been heavily financed by the same wealthy liberal donors who also provide millions to a number of groups undertaking similar efforts.

The new expenditures are not the first time McGowan has funneled between the two groups. The super PAC had already sent nearly $1.5 million this cycle to the digital firm for media buys against Trump and $400,000 for digital consulting and survey research. The super PAC transferred $1 million to the firm during the 2018 election cycle. PACRONYM and Lockwood Strategy did not respond to a request for comment on the transfers. – READ MORE

