Top Lawyer Deletes Twitter Account After Telling Sarah Sanders To ‘Rot In Hell’

An attorney for one of America’s largest law firms made vile remarks to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday over remarks she made during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

Frank Aquila, who is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, was responding to the following tweet from Sanders

This is how bad things have gotten. A major corporate lawyer like @FAquila calling a woman a bitch to somehow defend a woman who talked about her sexual violence trauma today. Everything is terrible. pic.twitter.com/j7HH27PtCU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 28, 2018

In a now-deleted tweet, Aquila wrote: “@PressSec I never knew you had a sense of humor OMG!!!! How funny!!!! Rot in Hell You B!tch”- READ MORE

