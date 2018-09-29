Politics
Top Lawyer Deletes Twitter Account After Telling Sarah Sanders To ‘Rot In Hell’
An attorney for one of America’s largest law firms made vile remarks to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday over remarks she made during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
Frank Aquila, who is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, was responding to the following tweet from Sanders
This is how bad things have gotten. A major corporate lawyer like @FAquila calling a woman a bitch to somehow defend a woman who talked about her sexual violence trauma today.
Everything is terrible. pic.twitter.com/j7HH27PtCU
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 28, 2018
In a now-deleted tweet, Aquila wrote: “@PressSec I never knew you had a sense of humor OMG!!!! How funny!!!! Rot in Hell You B!tch”- READ MORE
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to speculate about what will happen during President Donald Trump’s Thursday meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but she did call for an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
Steve Doocy noted that Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow is calling for a “timeout” in Mueller’s probe if Rosenstein resigns or is fired.
Sanders said she would actually “go a step further.”
“The Mueller probe should end…they’ve found nothing because there is nothing – there was no collusion” –@PressSec pic.twitter.com/5jCZAPEeLo
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 25, 2018
“I think the Mueller probe should end because they’ve spent a year-and-a-half and they’ve found nothing because there is nothing. There was no collusion,” Sanders said.- READ MORE
