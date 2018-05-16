Top ISIS militant captured in raid mastermind behind burning of Jordanian pilot

An ISIS leader who was one of five terrorists captured in Iraq last week was reportedly behind the execution of a Jordanian pilot who was burned alive in a cage in 2015.

Saddam al-Jamal is believed to be the mastermind behind the harrowing execution of Jordanian pilot Muath Al-Kaseasbeh, who was shot down and captured in Syria in December 2014 and was seen being burned alive in a cage months later, The Daily Mail reported Tuesday, citing Jordanian authorities.

The video, which Jordan said was authentic, showed al-Kaseasbeh standing in a cage with a line of fuel leading to him, which then ignited, causing him to burst into flames. ISIS previously sought to trade Al-Kaseasbeh for Sajida al-Rishawi, an Iraqi woman who is in a Jordanian prison for her role in a 2005 suicide bomb attack that killed 60 people in Amman.

Al-Jamal was the most prominent ISIS militant captured in a cross-border raid last week. The arrests were a “significant blow to [ISIS],” coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillion said. – READ MORE

