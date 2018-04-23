Top Iranian official: Trump hasn’t lived up to nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says President Trump has failed to live up to the nuclear deal with Tehran.

“Since President Trump has been in office, he has not actually lived up to the deal,” Zarif told CBS’s Margaret Brennan in an interview airing Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “He has taken and his administration have taken every measure in order to make sure that Iran does not benefit economically from the deal.”

Zarif also warned that Iran is ready to ramp up its nuclear work if Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal and resumed sanctions.

“We have put a number of options for ourselves and those options are ready, including options that would involve resuming at a much greater speed our nuclear activities,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1