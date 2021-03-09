Top ICE official warns flood of migrants coming to US will be ‘highest…in over 20 years’

A top immigration official warned this week that the impending flood of migrants coming to the United States will outnumber any migrant wave over the last 20 years.

President Joe Biden promised to reverse much of his predecessor’s immigration policies, and he has made good on many of those promises thus far. For example, Biden rescinded Trump’s policy forcing asylum-seeking migrants to remain in Mexico while their cases are processed.

“Shelters are overflowing. Border crossings are rising. Border Patrol facilities are overwhelmed. And the new administration is taking fire from both the left and right as it grapples with the issue’s harsh realities,” Axios reported.

The Washington Post reported this week the Biden administration is planning to quickly process the migrants at “Ellis Island-style rapid-processing hubs” with the goal of releasing migrants into the U.S. within 72 hours.

The Biden administration is being forced to convert family detention centers into processing stations because they reportedly expect the coming migrant wave to be the biggest in a generation.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --