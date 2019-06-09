Top House Democrat: ‘I Don’t Have Any Difficulty’ With Pelosi Calling For Trump To Go To Prison

Rep. David Cicilline lent support Sunday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments that she wants President Donald Trump to end up in prison.

“So you agree with Speaker Pelosi?” Fox News’s Bret Baier asked Cicilline on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I don’t want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison,” Pelsoi said, according to Politico.

Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, said he was not in the meeting with Pelosi, who has resisted calls within the Democratic Party to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Cicilline has said he supports impeachment.

“I don’t have any difficulty with those words,” Cicilinne, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said of Pelosi’s remarks.

Pelosi reportedly told a group of Democrats in a closed-door meeting on June 4 that she does not want to see Trump impeached. Instead, she hopes he ends up in jail as a result of the findings in the special counsel’s investigation.

