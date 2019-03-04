Top House Dem wants to subpoena Sean Hannity to testify before Congress. Here’s why.

A top House Democrat suggested this week that Fox News host Sean Hannity should be subpoenaed to testify before Congress to determine what he knows about hush-money payments Michael Cohen allegedly made on President Donald Trump’s behalf.

During testimony before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, Cohen told Congress that he made several hush-money payments at Trump’s request.

But Hannity contradicted Cohen’s testimony during an interview with Trump on his Fox News show Thursday. In fact, Hannity said Cohen told him personally that Trump did not direct him to cut the payments.

“I can tell you personally, said to me, at least a dozen times, that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you,” Hannity told Trump.

According to Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Hannity “volunteer[ed] himself as a witness” and should therefore inform Congress under oath what he knows about the situation.- READ MORE