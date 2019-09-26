Top GOP Leaders Torch Pelosi on Trump Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Complete Lack of Focus’ on Facts

Several top House Republican lawmakers torched Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for announcing that the House would be persuing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Five of the House Republican leaders — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) alongside House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-Ga.), and House Oversight Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — blasted Pelosi for her move to bring an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Cheney called out the House Democrats for “careening” from different theories on Trump’s impeachment and blasted them as having a “complete lack of focus” when it came to the underlying facts.

“Ever since President Trump was elected, the House Democrats have been careening from impeachment theory to impeachment theory,” said Cheney. “[…] But what we’ve seen repeatedly is a complete lack of focus on concern about evidence and facts.”

“What Speaker Pelosi did yesterday really was the worst we’ve seen yet,” continued the Wyoming Republican, who added that the House speaker “announced an impeachment inquiry without any evidence,” looking into “details” from the whistleblower’s complaint, or even looking at the phone call transcript. – READ MORE