Top Finance Dem reintroduces bill that would require Trump to release tax returns

Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Thursday reintroduced a bill that would require President Trump to publicly release his tax returns.

The Presidential Tax Transparency Act, which Wyden first introduced in May of 2016, would require sitting presidents and presidential nominees to release their tax returns publicly.

Wyden said in a statement Thursday that the legislation is necessary to “ensure public transparency.”

“Trump blew off a 40-year, bipartisan, pro-transparency tradition by refusing to release his tax returns — a tradition that dates all the way back to Watergate. It’s not just a matter of the president destroying a good-government campaign tradition,” Wyden said in the statement.

“Week after week more questions are raised about Trump’s financial connections that could influence his foreign and tax policy decision making. This legislation is the one-two punch needed to keep the Trump administration from stonewalling congressional oversight efforts, and ensure public transparency if Trump’s tax returns get tied up in court,” he continued. – READ MORE