Top Facebook, Twitter execs donated tens of thousands of dollars to Biden campaign

Top executives at Facebook and Twitter donated tens of thousands of dollars to President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News reveal, as the social media platforms come under fire for limiting the circulation of reports surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

A Fox News review of FEC records shows that top executives at the social media companies made large donations to the Biden campaign, including several who gave the legal maximum of $2,800.

Fox News identified zero Facebook or Twitter executives who donated to Trump’s campaign.

According to FEC records, Facebook vice president of public policy, Erin Egan, donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign on Oct. 1, in addition to the $2,800 she donated to the campaign during the Democratic primaries.

Facebook chief revenue officer David Fischer donated $2,800 to Biden during the primary, and an additional $750 during the general election, according to FEC records. – READ MORE

