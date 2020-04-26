Top Elections Lawyer: Vote-By-Mail Is “The Most Massive Fraud Scheme In American History”

The First Amendment lawyer famous for Citizens United has taken up arms against a new foe: all-mail voting.

Jim Bopp, Jr. filed two lawsuits in federal court this week — one in Nevada and one in Virginia — to stop officials in those states from mailing out ballots to everyone on the voter rolls, not just those who request them.

“I don’t use the word ‘voters,’” he says, “I use the word ‘people on the registration rolls’ because many of them are ineligible to vote. They’re not voters. They’re people that are on the registration rolls that are ineligible to vote.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, Democratic officials and activists began pushing states to switch to voting by mail, eliminating in-person voting altogether – and probably permanently.

But organizations that have spent years reviewing the voter rolls in many states estimate that more than 20 million of the names nationwide are duplicates, people who have moved away, are deceased, non-citizens or felons who have not had their voting rights restored.

“Democrats have been trying to register everybody in the country and then fight purging the rolls of ineligible people, and now they want to mail ballots to every single one of them,” says Bopp.

“It’s just like, talk about the most massive fraud scheme in the history of America. Makes Tammany Hall looks like a bunch of pikers, or the Pendergast Machine in Kansas City look like they didn’t even know how to steal elections.”

Earlier this month, Bopp filed a brief in New Mexico on behalf of the organization True the Vote and individual voters, whose votes could have been canceled out by the votes of ineligible voters if the court sided with plaintiffs — county clerks who wanted ballots mailed to everyone, not just those who’d requested them. – READ MORE

