Top doctor explains why COVID reporting is not honest, reveals what the case spike is really about

Dr. Scott Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, explained Monday why the spike of coronavirus cases across the Sun Belt doesn’t tell the full story.

According to Dr. Atlas, who was interviewed on Fox News’ “The Story,” Americans should be cautious of the media’s reporting on the apparent COVID-19 spike because it “doesn’t really matter how many cases” there are — what is important is “who gets the cases.”

That is because, as Dr. Atlas explained, the COVID-19 mortality rate is just .04% for people under age 70 — which is equal to or lower than the seasonal flu — and the case spike is being driven by younger people contracting the virus on a larger scale.

“The overwhelming majority are younger, healthier people,” Dr. Atlas said.

“It only matters if we cannot protect the high-risk people, which we are protecting … how do I know? Because the death rates are not going up.”

“Right now, the cases have been going up for three weeks. We have no increase — in fact, we have a decrease in death rates,” Dr. Atlas explained. “You know, it doesn’t matter if you get the illness if you’re going to fully recover and be fine from it. That is what people must understand. For younger, healthier people, there’s not a high risk from this disease at all.” –READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --